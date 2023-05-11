Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant today; rain arrives tomorrow afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’ll be warmer today as temperatures rise well in the 70s. A lake breeze will cool you down near the shoreline. Mostly sunny sky with just some thin cloud cover around. We will keep it dry tonight and into tomorrow morning. High clouds on the increase. A disturbance will be tracking through the area Friday night. Moisture will be increasing through the day tomorrow. We have showers building in from west to east. Looks like the highest chance of rain for our area will be Friday evening with embedded thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the forecast Saturday. The better chance will be in the morning. The remainder of the weekend is trending dry.

