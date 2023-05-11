Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns Friday afternoon; pleasant Mother’s Day weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a gorgeous, Summer-like Thursday, rain will return to the forecast on Friday.

Scattered showers, and even a few rumbles of thunder, will overspread the area Friday afternoon.

The heaviest, most widespread rain will be south of Cleveland and west of I-77.

That being said, the lakeshore and the Primary Snow Belt will not be completely dry during the afternoon.

There will be at least a few scattered showers moving through the Cleveland area Friday afternoon and into the evening.

Tomorrow will be another warmer day with highs well into the 70s.

It will also be slightly more humid out there.

The weekend will begin on a damp note with widely scattered showers in the area, especially south of Cleveland.

The showers will end by late-morning but the cloud cover will hang around through the afternoon.

Highs on Saturday will top out around 70 degrees.

Sunday, Mother’s Day, will be quite nice with highs in the mid to upper 60s and partly sunny skies.

