Manhunt launched for driver after semi chase on I-271 in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) says troopers launched a manhunt Thursday afternoon after a driver fled during a chase.

Troopers were chasing the cab of a semi-truck when it crashed and the driver ran away, according to OSHP.

Police searching for suspect in woods in Summit County. (Catherine McClellan)

SUMMIT COUNTY: Interstate 271 is closed at State Route 303 due to police activity. Motorists are advised to avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/0FeXwWHppE — ODOT Akron (@ODOT_Akron) May 11, 2023

This is happening in the area of Interstate 271 and the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County.

The highway patrol said the suspect is believed to be armed and is wearing blue jeans.

According to tracking service FlightAware, an Ohio-owned airplane as well as an OSHP helicopter are on the scene.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

The traffic backup is estimated to be over two hours as of 5:15 p.m.

Police search for suspect in Summit County woods. (Catherine McClellan)

19 News has reached out to Richfield police for more information. SWAT is also reported to be on scene.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

