Manhunt launched for driver after semi chase on I-271 in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) says troopers launched a manhunt Thursday afternoon after a driver fled during a chase.
Troopers were chasing the cab of a semi-truck when it crashed and the driver ran away, according to OSHP.
This is happening in the area of Interstate 271 and the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County.
The highway patrol said the suspect is believed to be armed and is wearing blue jeans.
According to tracking service FlightAware, an Ohio-owned airplane as well as an OSHP helicopter are on the scene.
The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.
The traffic backup is estimated to be over two hours as of 5:15 p.m.
19 News has reached out to Richfield police for more information. SWAT is also reported to be on scene.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
