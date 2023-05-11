Cleveland man to be sentenced for murder of 15-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Cleveland man will be sentenced in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday for the 2020 fatal shooting of a teenager.

On Monday, Aaren Washington pleaded guilty to murder.

Aaren Washington ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Amir Bradley lost his life when a bullet struck him as he walked home from a friend’s house in Cleveland in March 2020.

Bradley’s mother, Sharena Zayed, is one of Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s ten nominees on the NEW Community Police Commission.

