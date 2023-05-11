2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man to be sentenced for murder of 15-year-old boy

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Cleveland man will be sentenced in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday for the 2020 fatal shooting of a teenager.

On Monday, Aaren Washington pleaded guilty to murder.

Aaren Washington
Aaren Washington((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Amir Bradley lost his life when a bullet struck him as he walked home from a friend’s house in Cleveland in March 2020.

Bradley’s mother, Sharena Zayed, is one of Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s ten nominees on the NEW Community Police Commission.

Northeast Ohio activists, families of gun violence victims work to stop the pain

