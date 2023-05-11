2 Strong 4 Bullies
Streetsboro firefighters rescue dog from 12 foot hole

(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters were able to rescue a small dog trapped at the bottom of a 12 foot hole partially filled with water Thursday morning.

Crews were sent to a home on Ferguson Road just before 8 a.m.

According to firefighters, they were able to use a large hook took from the fire engine, snag the dog’s collar and bring it to safety.

Firefighters said the the dog was cold and wet, but happy to be reunited with its human.

