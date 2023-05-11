Suspect on the run after fleeing scene of Cleveland shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS responded to the city’s University Circle neighborhood Thursday afternoon for the report of a man shot.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the area of Ambleside Drive and Cedar Glen Parkway.

According to officials on scene, the suspect fled immediately after the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to 19 News for updates.

