Sweet-toothed thief breaks into Cleveland Save-A-Lot, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into Save-A-Lot and stole candy and sodas is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the break-in and theft happened on April 18 at 3024 Clark Ave.

He also stole other miscellaneous items, including lighters, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

