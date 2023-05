CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters put out a roof fire early Thursday morning in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood.

The Cleveland Division of fire responded to a call around midnight at East 105th Street and Superior Avenue.

Working fire E105 and Superior. The scanner reports someone saw a person throwing a flaming object on top of the building. The fire was consistent with that report. I was passed by what appeared to be an arson investigator as I was leaving the scene. pic.twitter.com/tANMq6prJO — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) May 11, 2023

Officials say the structure fire was contained to the roof of Volume Vape and Smoke Shop.

