Wanted: Cleveland man accused of attacking pregnant woman, twice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted features a Cleveland man on the run facing multiple charges for attacking the same pregnant woman on two different occasions.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the first alleged incident happened in December of 2022, when Savion Antwine broke a window in the woman’s home and when she came to the door he fired shots at her from across the street.

By the time police arrived Antwine was gone, but he left behind the shell casings from his shots.

A month later in January of 2023, Antwine is accused of showing back up to the same house and getting into an argument with the pregnant woman, punching and choking her and threatened to kill her.

While the victim was able to get away and call 911, Antwine took off before police arrived.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department considers Antwine a repeat violent offender and should be considered armed and very dangerous.

He has 2007 conviction, pleading guilty to aggravated robbery while using a gun in that crime.

Antwine also has open warrants with the Adult Parole Authority.

Anyone with information on Antwine’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.