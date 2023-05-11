2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Wanted: Cleveland man accused of attacking pregnant woman, twice

Savion Antwine has two open warrants for attacking the same pregnant woman on two different...
Savion Antwine has two open warrants for attacking the same pregnant woman on two different occasions, telling the woman he is going to kill her.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted features a Cleveland man on the run facing multiple charges for attacking the same pregnant woman on two different occasions.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the first alleged incident happened in December of 2022, when Savion Antwine broke a window in the woman’s home and when she came to the door he fired shots at her from across the street.

By the time police arrived Antwine was gone, but he left behind the shell casings from his shots.

A month later in January of 2023, Antwine is accused of showing back up to the same house and getting into an argument with the pregnant woman, punching and choking her and threatened to kill her.

While the victim was able to get away and call 911, Antwine took off before police arrived.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department considers Antwine a repeat violent offender and should be considered armed and very dangerous.

He has 2007 conviction, pleading guilty to aggravated robbery while using a gun in that crime.

Antwine also has open warrants with the Adult Parole Authority.

Anyone with information on Antwine’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man

Latest News

Fairview Park murder
Medical examiner identifies Fairview Park woman police say was killed by husband
Aaren Washington
Cleveland man to be sentenced for murder of 15-year-old boy
Sentencing for 2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament
A Norfolk Southern train derailed late Wednesday in New Castle, Pennsylvania, 20 miles from...
Norfolk Southern train derails in Pennsylvania, 20 miles from East Palestine