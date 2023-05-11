Woman in critical condition after shooting in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was taken the hospital in critical condition Wednesday night after a shooting in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood.
Cleveland EMS confirmed the 28-year-old was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Officials say the call came in for a shooting at West 54th Street and Carlos Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
