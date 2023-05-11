Woman in critical condition after shooting in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was taken the hospital in critical condition Wednesday night after a shooting in Cleveland’s Stockyards neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS confirmed the 28-year-old was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg.

GSW 3500 block of W54th. 28 year old Female was shot in the leg . Scanner reports the shooter was a black male dreads in a ponytail grey shirt dark pants riding a moped last seen Southbound on W54th. Victim was transported in critical condition to Metro Medical Health Center. pic.twitter.com/DNe0gOJhoJ — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) May 11, 2023

Officials say the call came in for a shooting at West 54th Street and Carlos Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

