Woman struck by lightning in Target parking lot

She had just gotten out of the car at Target and was still holding the door handle when she says lightning hit her. (KGAN via CNN)
By KGAN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KGAN) - An Iowa woman survived getting struck by lightning in a Target parking lot during severe weather.

Amber Congleton parked her car next to a shopping cart corral Sunday afternoon at a Target in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She got out of the car and was still holding the door handle when she says lightning hit her.

“I step out my car, close my door, and I’m grabbing towards the back seat door. All of a sudden, it just hit, and I lost my hearing. I just kind of went to the ground. I just couldn’t hear,” she said.

Congleton says she felt like she couldn’t move, but she didn’t lose consciousness.

“My legs were just gone. I felt like I couldn’t move them,” she said.

Dr. Lucy Wibbenmeyer, director of the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics Burn Unit, says what happened to Congleton isn’t common. It’s something she saw once as a resident but never again in her 25-year career.

The doctor says the most common long-term health effects of lightning strikes include cataracts, psychological and cognitive problems. Congleton will continue to be screened for those things.

Even so, Congleton says she feels very blessed that the situation wasn’t any worse.

“I mean, I’m very blessed, nonetheless. I’m definitely thankful that it wasn’t any worse, but it’s a little crazy,” she said.

Late spring can be a peak time for lightning in many parts of the United States, but the odds of getting struck by it each year are just 1 in 1 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meteorologist Rebecca Kopelman explained that lightning will strike the highest object around, and if you are holding something metal – like a car door in Congleton’s case – you are at a higher risk.

Copyright 2023 KGAN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

