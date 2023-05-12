2 Strong 4 Bullies
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to human trafficking sting in North Olmsted.(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to human trafficking sting in North Olmsted.

Ohio Attorney General announced the May 11 arrests after a judge in the Lorain County Courts sentenced a man to life in prison for human trafficking.

The attorney general said the following men were arrested:

  • Ahmed Aljabri, Cleveland, 41
  • Sha Chuwan, Erie, Pennsylvania, 32
  • Dan Keenan, Jr., Westlake, 53
  • William Minor, Cleveland, 52
  • Jeffrey Ohl, La Grange, 53
  • Erwin Palma-Torres, Garrettsville, 30
  • Jacob Safran, Royal Oak, Michigan, 32
  • Raymond Schillinger, Akron, 53
  • Carl Whepley Jr., Perry, 55
  • Errol Jackson, Lorain, 35.

Officials said Jackson is a registered Tier III sex offender.

Officials also said a middle school teacher and a non-profit executive are included in those who were arrested.

19 News has confirmed that Keenan, Jr. is the former superintendent for Westlake City Schools.

Keenan was a wrestling coach at Lee Burneson Middle School from 2015-2018, and an assistant coach during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

Westlake school officials confirmed Keenan is no longer associated with the district in any way, shape, or form.

The attorney general said seven potential victims were identified during the investigation.

