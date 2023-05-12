10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to human trafficking sting in North Olmsted.

Ohio Attorney General announced the May 11 arrests after a judge in the Lorain County Courts sentenced a man to life in prison for human trafficking.

The attorney general said the following men were arrested:

Ahmed Aljabri, Cleveland, 41

Sha Chuwan, Erie, Pennsylvania, 32

Dan Keenan, Jr., Westlake, 53

William Minor, Cleveland, 52

Jeffrey Ohl, La Grange, 53

Erwin Palma-Torres, Garrettsville, 30

Jacob Safran, Royal Oak, Michigan, 32

Raymond Schillinger, Akron, 53

Carl Whepley Jr., Perry, 55

Errol Jackson, Lorain, 35.

Officials said Jackson is a registered Tier III sex offender.

Officials also said a middle school teacher and a non-profit executive are included in those who were arrested.

19 News has confirmed that Keenan, Jr. is the former superintendent for Westlake City Schools.

Keenan was a wrestling coach at Lee Burneson Middle School from 2015-2018, and an assistant coach during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

Westlake school officials confirmed Keenan is no longer associated with the district in any way, shape, or form.

The attorney general said seven potential victims were identified during the investigation.

