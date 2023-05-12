4 Northeast Ohio high schoolers earn perfect ACT scores

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Four Northeast Ohio high school students recently earned perfection on their ACT test scores with 36′s, the highest obtainable score.

The Avon High School juniors, 16-year-old Ishani Kishorepuria, 17-year-old Jay Kneiss, 16-year-old Cameron Lam and 17-year-old Justin Schwab all scored top marks in their respective college prep tests.

“It is very exciting for our school to have four students in the same year earn a perfect 36 on the ACT,” said Kristina Dobos Buller, Avon High School principal. “These students excel both in and outside of the classroom. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication they place on their academics.”

Buller said it was a pleasure to watch the four students, all friends, to be a part of the 0.25% of 1.34 million students earn the top score.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

