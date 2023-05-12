BOLO issued for Perkins Township tortoise who escaped home

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - You’ve heard of cats and dogs getting loose, but Perkins Township Police need help finding a missing tortoise.

In fact, Perkins Township Police issued a BOLO (which is an alert that stands for be on the lookout) for Flash, the sulcata tortoise on May 12.

Police said he escaped his home and is somewhere in the area of Stonewood Estates.

He belongs to a Perkins Schools student “who is very upset and distraught that he escaped his home,” police stated.

Police shared this photo of Flash, who is about 12″ long:

Perkins Township tortoise escapes home, police issue BOLO (Perkins Township Police)

If you happen to see Flash, call police at 419-625-7951.

