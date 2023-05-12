2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns rookie tackle Dawand Jones: ‘I play with that anger and aggression’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dawand Jones, the 6-foor-8 tackle from Ohio State, almost went into basketball but now insists his passion is football.

Jones spoke at Friday’s first day of Browns rookie minicamp in Berea.

He’s had to battle a perception that he prefers basketball and that question came up often in his predraft interviews.

“I worked with a couple of GMs, they told me that they were going to ask the same question,” Jones said. “It doesn’t matter where you go. They are going to ask you ‘what is your passion and how much do you love football?’ I was just waiting for it every time, and that’s when that tweet came out. It just kind of caught me off guard. I talked about it in almost every meeting, that I love football. I would basically give my shirt off my back for football, and I just feel like it just didn’t get across.”

