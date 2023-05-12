Browns schedule released: 2 prime-time games on tap, season opener Sept. 10 vs. Bengals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns will open the season at home against Cincinnati Sunday Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. according to the NFL’s official schedule released Thursday night.

Cleveland is slated for 2 prime-time games: Monday Sept. 18 at Pittsburgh and Thursday Dec. 28 vs. the New York Jets.

The Browns are facing all 4 teams from the NFC West and AFC South, plus the usual 6 AFC North games.

“Everybody loves schedule release day,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “It’s fun to finally see when all the games are happening, and to open it up with the division champs in the Battle of Ohio in front of our fans is outstanding. I know our players, coaches and staff are excited to get going at home right away in the AFC North.”

Just four of this season’s opponents made the playoffs a year ago: the 49ers, Jaguars, Bengals and Ravens.

Browns opponents had a .460 winning percentage in 2022, the 7th-worst in the league.

The Browns will play 9 home games and 8 road games, with a bye in week 5.

“We like having the bye week where it is,” Stefanski said. “It’s going to be four really tough games to start, and then we’ll take a breather. Then, we’ll have a great opportunity in front of us with a home game against a very, very good 49ers team, and then we get on the road against some really good teams. That’s the meat of our schedule — being on the road and trying to find a way to win against really good opponents. That’s the competitive aspect of this I think our guys are excited about.”

The preseason begins Aug. 5 in the Hall of Fame game against the Jets, followed by Washington at home and then trips to Philadelphia and Kansas City.

Training camp is expected to begin in mid-July but official dates have not been announced.

The team’s rookie minicamp is this weekend in Berea.

