Browns WR Cedric Tillman: ‘This isn’t our first rodeo’
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedric Tillman, the Browns 3rd-round pick, is excited to be reunited with his high school teammate, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Both players are part of Cleveland’s rookie class which began rookie minicamp Friday in Berea.
They were teammates at Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas.
“We were pretty good,” Tillman said.
Tillman will wear number 89 with the Browns and Thompson-Robinson was assigned number 17.
