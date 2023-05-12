Browns WR Cedric Tillman: ‘This isn’t our first rodeo’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedric Tillman, the Browns 3rd-round pick, is excited to be reunited with his high school teammate, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Both players are part of Cleveland’s rookie class which began rookie minicamp Friday in Berea.

They were teammates at Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson was a 4-Star quarterback out of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, in 2018.



-----



Ranked behind just Justin Fields on @247Sports among Dual-Threat Quarterbacks...



At BG, Thompson-Robinson played with some dudes...



- Cedric Tillman (Cleveland Brown)

- Brevin… pic.twitter.com/9OU8efMTuK — ᴄᴏᴅʏ ᴄᴀʀᴘᴇɴᴛɪᴇʀ (@CarpentierNFL) May 5, 2023

“We were pretty good,” Tillman said.

Tillman will wear number 89 with the Browns and Thompson-Robinson was assigned number 17.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.