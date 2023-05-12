CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing a backpack at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the backpack was stolen from an outdoor bench on April 13.

The suspect took the RTA transit to and from the airport, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shard by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport backpack thief wanted, police say (Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft, call the First District Detective Unit at 216623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-105036 with your tips.

