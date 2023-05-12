2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport backpack thief wanted, police say

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport backpack thief wanted, police say
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport backpack thief wanted, police say(Cleveland Police First District)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing a backpack at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the backpack was stolen from an outdoor bench on April 13.

The suspect took the RTA transit to and from the airport, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shard by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport backpack thief wanted, police say
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport backpack thief wanted, police say(Cleveland Police First District)
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport backpack thief wanted, police say
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport backpack thief wanted, police say(Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft, call the First District Detective Unit at 216623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-105036 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man

Latest News

Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe: Neighbors react
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe: Neighbors react
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Missing Cleveland EMT found safe: Where she went for help
Cedric Tillman
Cedric Tillman
Dispatch call reveals horrors Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan reported she survived from kidnappers
Dispatch call reveals horrors Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan reported she survived from kidnappers