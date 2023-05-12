Cleveland Institute of Music lockdown for bomb threat lifted, CWRU says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Case Western Reserve University confirmed lockdown on the Cleveland Institute of Music while police investigated a bomb threat has been lifted.

“Police have investigated all Cleveland Institute of Music buildings and found no credible threat to the community. Resume normal activities. All clear,” CWRU updated at 12:35 p.m. on May 12.

The first alert for the treat was sent out at 11:29 a.m. on May 12, and the building was evacuated.

CWRU Alert: Police are on scene investigating a bomb threat at Cleveland Institute of Music. The building is being evacuated. Please avoid the area.



CWRU's north-side buildings remain card-access only. Please only call 216.368.3333 in an emergency. — Case Western Reserve (@cwru) May 12, 2023

Those on campus asked to call 216-368-3333 if there is ever an emergency.

The Cleveland Clinic also sent out an alert warning caregivers about the threat.

