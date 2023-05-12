Cleveland Metroparks Zoo expecting new baby gorilla

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will be welcoming a new face after announcing the incoming birth of a new baby gorilla on Friday.

Metroparks officials said Kebi, the zoo’s 30-year-old gorilla, is carrying a newborn gorilla, news released perfectly for Mother’s Day weekend.

Courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

The newest addition will be the second baby gorilla in the zoo’s 140-year history after the Oct. 26, 2021 birth of Kayembe.

