Dashcam shows Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser struck by driver

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Dashcam video captured the moment an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser was struck by an SUV.

The crash happened on April 23 on East Columbia Street in Springfield, which is located in Clark County, OSHP stated on May 12.

OSHP said the driver made an illegal left turn while trying to cross into another lane.

The turn was made too soon, and the SUV hit the side of the cruiser, according to the highway patrol.

OSHP also shared the state trooper’s bodycam footage of his interaction with the driver.

“I was like, ‘where was that car coming?’” the driver said before admitting they did not see the cruiser coming, the bodycam footage showed.

