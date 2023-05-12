Family of Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan to hold press conference Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Lachelle Jordan, the 30-year-old EMT who police found alive after going missing for 6 days, will be holding a press conference Saturday.

The press conference comes after police found Jordan alive at a convenience store, where she told police she escaped kidnappers who tried to burn her alive.

Jordan is expected to testify in a rape case involving 65-year-old Michael Stennett, who was arrested Monday on charges of violating a protection order while committing a felony and menacing by stalking.

Cleveland EMS Union President Mark Barrett sent the following statement to 19 News following her return:

“We are happy she’s been found alive and safe. We ask that she be given time to heal. We remain ready to support her and her family any way we can.”

The 30-year-old mother of two was missing for five-and-a-half days. Jordan was last seen the night of May 6 in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood.

Jordan’s twin sister previously told 19 News shots were fired earlier that morning at a window in the home they occupy together.

