2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Fentanyl, cocaine, firearms seized in Lorain drug bust, police say

Fentanyl, cocaine, firearms seized in Lorain drug bust, police say
Fentanyl, cocaine, firearms seized in Lorain drug bust, police say(Lorain Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fentanyl, cocaine, and firearms were seized in a drug bust at a Lorain home by the Lorain Police Department SWAT, Narcotics, Criminal Investigations, and Patrol Impact teams.

The search warrant was executed on a residence in the 1100 block of West 8th Street on May 10, according to Lorain Police.

Lorain Police said the following were seized from the residence:

  • over 80 grams of fentanyl
  • 20 grams of cocaine
  • two firearms
  • cash
  • various items indicative of illegal narcotics trafficking
Fentanyl, cocaine, firearms seized in Lorain drug bust, police say
Fentanyl, cocaine, firearms seized in Lorain drug bust, police say(Lorain Police)

Lorain Police credited the success of this case on the collaborative efforts between the neighborhood and investigators.

If you have complaints, concerns, or tips on narcotics in the city, call the Lorain Police Department Narcotics Bureau at 440-204-2108.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man

Latest News

Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe: Neighbors react
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe: Neighbors react
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
Store surveillance video captures Lachelle Jordan's return.
Store surveillance video captures Lachelle Jordan's return
Man with AK-47, 170 rounds of ammunition fires shots near ice cream shop, Lake County sheriff...
Man with AK-47, 170 rounds of ammunition fires shots near ice cream shop, Lake County sheriff says
Lachelle Jordan
Family of Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan to hold press conference Saturday