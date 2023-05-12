LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fentanyl, cocaine, and firearms were seized in a drug bust at a Lorain home by the Lorain Police Department SWAT, Narcotics, Criminal Investigations, and Patrol Impact teams.

The search warrant was executed on a residence in the 1100 block of West 8th Street on May 10, according to Lorain Police.

Lorain Police said the following were seized from the residence:

over 80 grams of fentanyl

20 grams of cocaine

two firearms

cash

various items indicative of illegal narcotics trafficking

Fentanyl, cocaine, firearms seized in Lorain drug bust, police say (Lorain Police)

Lorain Police credited the success of this case on the collaborative efforts between the neighborhood and investigators.

If you have complaints, concerns, or tips on narcotics in the city, call the Lorain Police Department Narcotics Bureau at 440-204-2108.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.