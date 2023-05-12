‘I hit it’: Man wins lottery jackpot that’s good for rest of his life

SALEM, Ore. (Gray News) - A longtime lottery player in Oregon hit a jackpot that’s good for life.

According to the Oregon Lottery, Robin Riedel has been playing lottery games since 2001 with the philosophy of “It’s not a matter of if, but when” for hitting a jackpot.

And his “when” came on Monday, when he hit the jackpot in the Oregon Lottery’s Win for Life game, earning him a $1,000 check each week for the rest of his life.

Riedel, who drives a truck for a concrete company, said he has played the game regularly since it launched more than 20 years ago.

He purchased his winning ticket over the weekend at the Woodburn Liquor Store and learned of his big win Monday night when checking the numbers online.

“I hit it,” he said. “I hit it.”

Riedel said he plans to use the winnings — $52,000 per year — to pay bills, make improvements to a home he purchased three years ago with his wife Debi, and vacation in Saint Lucia to mark the couple’s upcoming wedding anniversary.

“The money will allow us to do some things we wouldn’t be able to do,” Riedel said. “I’m hoping to retire in another two to three years.”

