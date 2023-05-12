2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man with AK-47, 170 rounds of ammunition fires shots near ice cream shop, Lake County sheriff says

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PERRY, Ohio (WOIO) - An armed man with an AK-47 rifle and 170 rounds of ammunition he started firing off near a Perry ice cream shop was arrested, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The sheriff’s office was called to the 3200 block of North Ridge Road at approximately 9:27 p.m. on May 10 for a report of a man dressed in black carrying a rifle with several magazines, Sgt. Matt Pepperney stated.

The caller said the man was seen walking past King Kone and heading south into a field when they heard a gunshot, according to Pepperney.

Deputies arrived on the scene within minutes and heard several more gunshots coming from the brush near the field south of North Ridge Road, Pepperney stated.

Pepperney said deputies went toward the area and tracked down a man hiding in the bushes.

Deputies ordered the man to get out of the bushes, Pepperney said, but he initially refused to follow instructions and would not come out.

The man was detained after a brief verbal interaction and identified as Bruce Manley, according to Pepperney.

Pepperney said Manley was armed with an AK-47 rifle with a loaded drum magazine and four more loaded extended magazines.

This totaled to Manley having more than 170 rounds of 7.62 X 39 ammunition on him, Pepperney added.

There are no reports of injuries or damaged property at this point in the ongoing investigation, Pepperney stated.

The sheriff’s office said Manley was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • aggravated trespass
  • obstructing official business
  • using weapons while intoxicated
  • discharge firearms on prohibited premises
