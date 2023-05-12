2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe, family says

By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The father of missing EMT Lachelle Jordan told 19 News early Friday morning that his daughter was found safe.

Joseph Jordan told 19 News that Lachelle Jordan is talking with police.

Police say an investigation is underway but that Jordan was located and is safe.

Lachelle Jordan: Missing and endangered Cleveland EMT last seen Saturday
Reward available in case of missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan

Cleveland dispatch confirmed Jordan was found just before midnight after a call came in from a convenience store.

Police responded to a convenience store at 16625 Euclid Avenue.

Cleveland EMS transported Jordan to a local hospital, dispatch confirmed.

More information will be made available later Friday, officials say.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

