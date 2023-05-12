Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe, family says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The father of missing EMT Lachelle Jordan told 19 News early Friday morning that his daughter was found safe.

Joseph Jordan told 19 News that Lachelle Jordan is talking with police.

Police say an investigation is underway but that Jordan was located and is safe.

Cleveland dispatch confirmed Jordan was found just before midnight after a call came in from a convenience store.

Police responded to a convenience store at 16625 Euclid Avenue.

Cleveland EMS transported Jordan to a local hospital, dispatch confirmed.

More information will be made available later Friday, officials say.

