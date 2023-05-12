2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Mother of fugitive arrested in Mexico with missing Ohio girl murdered

Police on Friday said the mother of the fugitive arrested in Mexico after being found with a...
Police on Friday said the mother of the fugitive arrested in Mexico after being found with a missing girl from Northeast Ohio was murdered.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - Police on Friday said the mother of the fugitive arrested in Mexico after being found with a missing girl from Northeast Ohio was murdered.

Sylvania Township Police Chief Paul Long confirmed Nicole Jones, 53, was found murdered after the Canton Police Department requested a welfare check.

Nicole is the mother of Jonathan Jones, 33, who was arrested in Mexico on charges of pandering obscene material and child endangerment.

U.S. Marshals previously confirmed Jonathan was with a 17-year-old girl, previously listed as missing from Canton.

US Marshals: Missing Ohio girl found in Mexico, fugitive arrested

GrayTV affiliate WTVG previously confirmed the connection between Jones and the victim.

WTVG reported Nicole’s disappearance may have been connected to Jonathan fleeing to Mexico.

Officials confirmed investigators are in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant for one person in connection to the murder.

Officials did not confirm if Jonathan is being considered a suspect.

Police confirmed the murder remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man

Latest News

Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe: Neighbors react
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe: Neighbors react
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Missing Cleveland EMT found safe: Where she went for help
United Airlines pilots will be picketing outside of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport...
United Airlines pilots picket outside Cleveland Hopkins
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo expecting new baby gorilla
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo expecting new baby gorilla