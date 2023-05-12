Mother of fugitive arrested in Mexico with missing Ohio girl murdered

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - Police on Friday said the mother of the fugitive arrested in Mexico after being found with a missing girl from Northeast Ohio was murdered.

Sylvania Township Police Chief Paul Long confirmed Nicole Jones, 53, was found murdered after the Canton Police Department requested a welfare check.

Nicole is the mother of Jonathan Jones, 33, who was arrested in Mexico on charges of pandering obscene material and child endangerment.

U.S. Marshals previously confirmed Jonathan was with a 17-year-old girl, previously listed as missing from Canton.

GrayTV affiliate WTVG previously confirmed the connection between Jones and the victim.

WTVG reported Nicole’s disappearance may have been connected to Jonathan fleeing to Mexico.

Officials confirmed investigators are in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant for one person in connection to the murder.

Officials did not confirm if Jonathan is being considered a suspect.

Police confirmed the murder remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

