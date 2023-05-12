Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm with showers arriving this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clouds will be on the increase today. A disturbance approaches the area this afternoon. It’s going to be a warm one as temperatures rise to around 80 degrees this afternoon. It’ll be cooler closer to Lake Erie. The latest data has showers arriving from west to east this afternoon. It’ll be a slow process trying to get this rain to advance east. We have scattered showers and a few storms in the forecast this evening. It looks like the best risk of rain will be late tonight. Rainfall amounts not too impressive for us. A mild night ahead as temperatures fall to around 60 degrees by early tomorrow morning. Expect a mainly cloudy day tomorrow. Light showers in the area, mainly the first half of the day. A northeast wind will keep things cooler downwind of Lake Erie. A dry Mother’s Day with the sky mostly cloudy.

