2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm with showers arriving this afternoon

Scattered showers and a few storms this evening. Best risk of rain west and south of Cleveland.
Scattered showers and a few storms this evening. Best risk of rain west and south of Cleveland.(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clouds will be on the increase today. A disturbance approaches the area this afternoon. It’s going to be a warm one as temperatures rise to around 80 degrees this afternoon. It’ll be cooler closer to Lake Erie. The latest data has showers arriving from west to east this afternoon. It’ll be a slow process trying to get this rain to advance east. We have scattered showers and a few storms in the forecast this evening. It looks like the best risk of rain will be late tonight. Rainfall amounts not too impressive for us. A mild night ahead as temperatures fall to around 60 degrees by early tomorrow morning. Expect a mainly cloudy day tomorrow. Light showers in the area, mainly the first half of the day. A northeast wind will keep things cooler downwind of Lake Erie. A dry Mother’s Day with the sky mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
Crystal Cespedes
Solon High School teacher unexpectedly dies at 40

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns Friday afternoon; pleasant Mother’s Day weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns Friday afternoon; pleasant Mother’s Day weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns Friday afternoon; pleasant Mother’s Day weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns Friday afternoon; pleasant Mother’s Day weekend
70s to around 80 degrees away from a lake breeze at 5:00 p.m.
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns Friday afternoon; pleasant Mother’s Day weekend
Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant today; rain arrives tomorrow afternoon
Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant today; rain arrives tomorrow afternoon