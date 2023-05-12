Police: Canton man hospitalized following park shooting

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting at a Canton park this week hospitalized a 34-year-old man.

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard says the shooting happened at around 8:07 p.m. at Nimisilla Park, located at 1075 The O’Jays Pkwy NE.

Officers on the scene learned the a private citizen transported the victim to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital for a gunshot wound.

Officials said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening and the victim spoke to detectives.

Anyone with information on the shooting has been asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

