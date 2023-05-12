2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Canton man hospitalized following park shooting

A shooting at a Canton park this week hospitalized a 34-year-old man.
A shooting at a Canton park this week hospitalized a 34-year-old man.(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting at a Canton park this week hospitalized a 34-year-old man.

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard says the shooting happened at around 8:07 p.m. at Nimisilla Park, located at 1075 The O’Jays Pkwy NE.

Officers on the scene learned the a private citizen transported the victim to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital for a gunshot wound.

Officials said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening and the victim spoke to detectives.

Anyone with information on the shooting has been asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

