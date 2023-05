CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns general manager Andrew Berry hinted that the team may have more moves to come after free agency and the draft wrapped up.

He wasn’t lying.

The #Vikings are trading three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith to the #Browns, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.



His reworked deal guarantees him $11.75 million in 2023 and he’ll be a FA next March. Deal negotiated by his new agent @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports. pic.twitter.com/dBld2TfSzp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 12, 2023

Smith, 30, has 54.5 career sacks in 8 NFL seasons.

Myles Garrett + Za'Darius Smith next season 😳#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/k3bhHo2eQI — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) May 12, 2023

He had 10 sacks last season with Minnesota.

Za'Darius Smith is one of five players to have 10-plus sacks in three of the last four seasons; Myles Garrett is one of the others. @ESPNStatsInfo #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) May 12, 2023

