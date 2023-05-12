2 Strong 4 Bullies
State Route 2 in Mentor to be closed for several hours; 2 hurt in crash

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor city officials say a crash on Friday morning closed State Route 2 at State Route 306.

It happened around 1:10 a.m. and triggered a closure of all eastbound lanes on State Route 2.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, and officials said drivers should find a new route.

The details of the crash are not clear, though officials have confirmed two people were hurt.

One person was life-flighted following the collision, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

