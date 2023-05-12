State Route 2 in Mentor to be closed for several hours; 2 hurt in crash

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor city officials say a crash on Friday morning closed State Route 2 at State Route 306.

It happened around 1:10 a.m. and triggered a closure of all eastbound lanes on State Route 2.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, and officials said drivers should find a new route.

The details of the crash are not clear, though officials have confirmed two people were hurt.

One person was life-flighted following the collision, according to officials.

Rt2 Eastbound is closed from Rt306 to Rt316. 2 car MVA pic.twitter.com/imW9BngxSm — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) May 12, 2023

