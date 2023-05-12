Summit County deputy carries 92-year-old out of burning house

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is crediting a deputy Friday who rescued a 92-year-old man from a house fire.

According to a news release, deputies responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a Coventry Township home for a propane tank on fire.

The deputy arrived to find a burning house with residents still inside.

One of the residents, a 92-year-old man, was carried out by a deputy, according to a release.

The deputy also helped the man’s wife, dog and three others to safety.

“I am very proud of the deputy and the rest of the Sheriff’s Office personnel who responded to the fire. Their quick actions potentially saved lives and shows their dedication and care for their community,” Sheriff Kandy Fatheree said.

