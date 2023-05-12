2 Strong 4 Bullies
Terry Francona on Angels star Shohei Ohtani: ‘There’s nothing he can’t do’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shohei Ohtani is not expected to pitch in the weekend’s series against Cleveland but that doesn’t mean he’s not a concern to Guardians manager Terry Francona.

“There’s nothing he can’t do,” Francona said Friday. “His pitching numbers, they’re stupid.”

Ohtani is 4-1 with a 2.74 ERA, including 66 strikeouts in 46 innings.

He’s also hitting .293 with 8 homers and 24 RBI.

