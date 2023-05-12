2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

United Airlines pilots picket outside Cleveland Hopkins

United Airlines pilots will be picketing outside of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport...
United Airlines pilots will be picketing outside of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Friday(Source: United Master Executive Council)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - United Airlines Pilots will be picketing at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Friday as part of a nationwide effort for an updated contract.

Pickets will be happening in 10 cities across the United States to advocate for an updated contract.

United pilots to picket as airline unions press for higher pay

“We have been stuck with an antiquated scheduling system and a contract nowhere near industry-leading standards. We want United to succeed as industry leaders, and every day that passes without an agreement, is another day the best and brightest future aviators go elsewhere,” said United ALPA Master Executive Council (MEC) chair Capt. Garth Thompson.

Pilots will be picketing outside the airport from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man

Latest News

Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe: Neighbors react
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe: Neighbors react
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Missing Cleveland EMT found safe: Where she went for help
Police on Friday said the mother of the fugitive arrested in Mexico after being found with a...
Mother of fugitive arrested in Mexico with missing Ohio girl murdered
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo expecting new baby gorilla
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo expecting new baby gorilla