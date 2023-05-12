United Airlines pilots picket outside Cleveland Hopkins

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - United Airlines Pilots will be picketing at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Friday as part of a nationwide effort for an updated contract.

Pickets will be happening in 10 cities across the United States to advocate for an updated contract.

“We have been stuck with an antiquated scheduling system and a contract nowhere near industry-leading standards. We want United to succeed as industry leaders, and every day that passes without an agreement, is another day the best and brightest future aviators go elsewhere,” said United ALPA Master Executive Council (MEC) chair Capt. Garth Thompson.

Pilots will be picketing outside the airport from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

