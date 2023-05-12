United pilots hit picket lines at Cleveland Hopkins Airport, demand better contract

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -An unusual sight at the Cleveland Hopkins Airport Friday.

Dozens of United pilots were on the picket line right outside arrivals.

Their protest was part of a nationwide picket as they continue to negotiate a new contract.

“They’re disappointed and they’re frustrated,” said United 737 Captain Joe Morowitz.

Captain Morowitz says its been more than four years since the airline and pilots have agreed on a contract and they’re tired of waiting.

It’s why thousands of United pilots hit the picket lines today at major airports, asking for more than just a pay bump.

“Our pilots are looking for quality of life issues to be addressed in this contract,” said Captain Morowitz. “For example, our scheduling system is so difficult, that we have hundreds of pilots at United that aren’t willing to upgrade to captain. They’re remaining as first officer just so they can have a better schedule.”

Morowitz says a better work/life balance will help retain United’s current pilots and help attract new ones, something he says the airline’s struggling to do right now.

“We need to have an industry leading contract so we can keep attracting the best and most qualified pilots and currently with our current contract, we’re losing pilots to Delta and other airlines,” said Morowitz.

A lot of concerns, with seemingly little progress, but United says they’re working on it.

In a statement, the airline said “we’re continuing to work with the airline pilots association on the industry-leading deal we have put on the table for our world-class pilots. All United flights will operate as planned while our pilots exercise their right to distribute information and picket while off-duty.”

As for what’s next, there’s no set date for the next negotiations, but Morowitz says if progress stalls, they’ll consider a national mediation board to help them reach an agreement.

