2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

United pilots hit picket lines at Cleveland Hopkins Airport, demand better contract

By Katie Wilson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -An unusual sight at the Cleveland Hopkins Airport Friday.

Dozens of United pilots were on the picket line right outside arrivals.

Their protest was part of a nationwide picket as they continue to negotiate a new contract.

“They’re disappointed and they’re frustrated,” said United 737 Captain Joe Morowitz.

Captain Morowitz says its been more than four years since the airline and pilots have agreed on a contract and they’re tired of waiting.

It’s why thousands of United pilots hit the picket lines today at major airports, asking for more than just a pay bump.

“Our pilots are looking for quality of life issues to be addressed in this contract,” said Captain Morowitz. “For example, our scheduling system is so difficult, that we have hundreds of pilots at United that aren’t willing to upgrade to captain. They’re remaining as first officer just so they can have a better schedule.”

Morowitz says a better work/life balance will help retain United’s current pilots and help attract new ones, something he says the airline’s struggling to do right now.

“We need to have an industry leading contract so we can keep attracting the best and most qualified pilots and currently with our current contract, we’re losing pilots to Delta and other airlines,” said Morowitz.

A lot of concerns, with seemingly little progress, but United says they’re working on it.

In a statement, the airline said “we’re continuing to work with the airline pilots association on the industry-leading deal we have put on the table for our world-class pilots. All United flights will operate as planned while our pilots exercise their right to distribute information and picket while off-duty.”

As for what’s next, there’s no set date for the next negotiations, but Morowitz says if progress stalls, they’ll consider a national mediation board to help them reach an agreement.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice

Latest News

Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe: Neighbors react
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe: Neighbors react
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
Background on trial that Lachelle Jordan was to testify at before her disappearance
Background on trial that Lachelle Jordan was to testify at before her disappearance
Dawand Jones
Dawand Jones