Canal Fulton, Lorain police investigating burglaries of gun shops

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WOIO) - In the past six months three Northeast Ohio gun shops have been robbed by a crew of thieves. 19 News is the only station to obtain surveillance video of one of the recent crimes in Canal Fulton.

Canal Fulton police said just after 4 a.m. a band of crooks drove a stolen Kia right through the front door of D&D Precision.

“Four people with masks and gloves came in and stole some firearms and left in less than 60 seconds,” said David, owner of D&D Precision.

David said the shop’s alarm woke him up from a deep sleep.

“I almost saw it in live time,” he recalled. “I woke up and I grabbed my phone, and the alarm was going off. I checked the video first and I was able to see the Kia pretty much come through the front door.”

He watched in horror as the criminals ransacked his business.

“Panic, shock, it was really happening,” David said. “We’ve had false alarms in the past and I always check the cameras first and it’s never seen a thing and this time it was really happening.”

The owner said the criminals did about $20,000 worth of damage to his building and stole about a dozen guns worth $30,000. Now he’s not taking any chances. He didn’t waste any time installing these cement barricades right in front of his business.

“It was a mess,” he said. “It took us a few days. There was glass everywhere we’re still finding glass to this day.”

The crime happened about two weeks ago. Another gun shop was hit this past Wednesday at around 3:30 in the morning. Lorain County Sheriff’s deputies say five people broke into the Rural King on Berlin Road. The thieves were also driving a stolen Kia. Authorities believe the two crimes could be connected.

“If you think about it there’s probably, I don’t know a thousand gun stores in Ohio it’s like, why did they pick us?”

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the Canal Fulton burglary. The owner just hopes next time thieves like this think twice.

“It’s not worth it, that’s for sure,” said David. “You’re ruining your entire life for nothing.”

Anyone with information about the Canal Fulton incident should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

You can also contact Canal Fulton police at 330-854-2211.

For information on the Lorain case, call Detective Lawson at 440-329-3875.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.