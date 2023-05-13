2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Canal Fulton, Lorain police investigating burglaries of gun shops

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WOIO) - In the past six months three Northeast Ohio gun shops have been robbed by a crew of thieves. 19 News is the only station to obtain surveillance video of one of the recent crimes in Canal Fulton.

Canal Fulton police said just after 4 a.m. a band of crooks drove a stolen Kia right through the front door of D&D Precision.

“Four people with masks and gloves came in and stole some firearms and left in less than 60 seconds,” said David, owner of D&D Precision.

David said the shop’s alarm woke him up from a deep sleep.

“I almost saw it in live time,” he recalled. “I woke up and I grabbed my phone, and the alarm was going off. I checked the video first and I was able to see the Kia pretty much come through the front door.”

He watched in horror as the criminals ransacked his business.

“Panic, shock, it was really happening,” David said. “We’ve had false alarms in the past and I always check the cameras first and it’s never seen a thing and this time it was really happening.”

The owner said the criminals did about $20,000 worth of damage to his building and stole about a dozen guns worth $30,000. Now he’s not taking any chances. He didn’t waste any time installing these cement barricades right in front of his business.

“It was a mess,” he said. “It took us a few days. There was glass everywhere we’re still finding glass to this day.”

The crime happened about two weeks ago. Another gun shop was hit this past Wednesday at around 3:30 in the morning. Lorain County Sheriff’s deputies say five people broke into the Rural King on Berlin Road. The thieves were also driving a stolen Kia. Authorities believe the two crimes could be connected.

“If you think about it there’s probably, I don’t know a thousand gun stores in Ohio it’s like, why did they pick us?”

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the Canal Fulton burglary. The owner just hopes next time thieves like this think twice.

“It’s not worth it, that’s for sure,” said David. “You’re ruining your entire life for nothing.”

Anyone with information about the Canal Fulton incident should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

You can also contact Canal Fulton police at 330-854-2211.

For information on the Lorain case, call Detective Lawson at 440-329-3875.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James announces college choice

Latest News

Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe: Neighbors react
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe: Neighbors react
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
Lakewood Police
Safety Forces training exercise taking place in Lakewood
Canal Fulton, Lorain police investigating burglaries of gun shops
Canal Fulton, Lorain police investigating burglaries of gun shops