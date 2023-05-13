Canton juvenile charged with murder of Sylvania Township woman, police say

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton juvenile was charged with the murder of a Sylvania Township woman on Saturday, according to the Sylvania Township Police Department.

Police say on May 5, 2023, the Sylvania Police Department was asked by the Canton Police Department to check on the safety of Nicole Jones, 53, at Timbers Edge Boulevard Toledo, Ohio.

Officers and agents from the United States Marshall’s Office entered the home, but did not locate Jones, police say.

Investigations indicated that Jones is the victim of a homicide, police say.

Police say On Saturday the Sylvania Township Police Department filed charges in Lucas County Juvenile Court for the homicide of Nicole Jones.

One person has been charged with aggravated murder and tampering with evidence, officials say.

This investigation remains ongoing.

