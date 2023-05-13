2 Strong 4 Bullies
Church gifts new car to longtime nursery director for Mother’s Day surprise

A church in Alabama gave its nursery director a free car for Mother’s Day. (Source: WALA)
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - A nursery director at an Alabama church received an early Mother’s Day gift.

For 15 years, Blondine Mason has worked in the nursery at Destination Church and the members showed their appreciation by gifting her a new car.

“She’s like a baby whisperer. We are just so grateful for her,” said mother Greyson Hand.

Since taking on the role, pastor Wayne Sheppard said she has impacted so many lives in the community.

“She does not have her own children, but she’s taken care of hundreds of children and babies in this community for the last 15 years,” Sheppard said.

The church family said Mason cares for the children like they are her own and that’s why they decided she deserved a special gift for Mother’s Day.

“A donor also gave us the finances to bless her with a year’s worth of gas,” Sheppard said.

Though speechless while accepting the present, Hand, one of Mason’s longtime friends, spoke on her behalf.

“I’ve seen the impact and the love and the dedication that she has every single week. I don’t even know anyone like her, just the love that she has and the consistency,” Hand said.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

