Construction worker dies after falling from lift while painting Mentor bridge, police say

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A 53-year-old man died after falling from a lift while painting the Hendricks Bridge late Thursday night, according to the Mentor Police Department.

Police say the Beaver Excavating Company was painting the Hendricks Bridge when a 53-year-old man fell from a lift and landed on his head on State Route 2, just before 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

police say that the victim fell 20.9 feet.

Officials say the man had suffered severe injuries to his head.

He was taken to UH Lake West Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, police say.

This incident remains under investigation.

