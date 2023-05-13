2 Strong 4 Bullies
Dog still looking for forever home after 4 years at shelter

Donatello has been a resident at the Woodford Humane Society for longer than any other animal in its history, rescuers say. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Kentucky says it has a longtime resident still looking for a forever home.

According to the Woodford Humane Society, a 5-year-old pit bull named Donatello has spent four years at the shelter and has become the longest resident in its 48-year history.

The rescue team said dog adoptions are at their lowest rate in decades, but intake hasn’t slowed, and more dogs are competing for fewer homes.

According to the shelter, there are some common factors that make some dogs get overlooked by potential adopters, including Donatello as he is a large dog, a pit bull, and needs to be the only pet in the home.

Donatello has watched nearly 1,200 other dogs and puppies walk past him in the kennel on their way to their forever homes.

The team said the 5-year-old pup is perfectly house and crate trained. He loves his belly rubbed and is an absolute lap dog if given the chance.

There are no limits on the length of any pet’s stay at the adoption center. The team said Donatello can wait for a family to come along for as long as it takes.

But after four years of watching other dogs go home, they said he has more than earned a chance to know that joy himself.

The Woodford Humane Society is currently operating by appointment, and anyone interested in adopting Donatello or others can contact the adoption center at 859-873-5491.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

