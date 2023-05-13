2 Strong 4 Bullies
Safety Forces training exercise taking place in Lakewood

Lakewood Police
Lakewood Police(Lakewood Police)
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Lakewood wanted to advise the public about a safety training exercise that is taking place Saturday.

Lakewood Safety Forces will be participating in a training exercise as part of the Westshore Technical Response Team (WTRT) on May 13, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The training will take place at NeoGraf located at 11709 Madison Avenue, according to a press release.

Residents should be advised there will be emergency vehicles and safety forces personnel from Lakewood as well as other communities on site for this training simulation.

