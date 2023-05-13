2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio teen caught driving at speeds over 110 mph (video)

By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Bodycam video recently released to 19 News captures the conversation between an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and a teen caught going over double the posted speed limit.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:24 p.m. on May 6 on SR-39 in Dover Township, according to OSHP officials.

The trooper pulled over the 16-year-old after catching him driving at a speed of 116 mph in a 55 mph zone and immediately instructed the driver to call his parents, who came to the scene to pick up the car.

“What are you thinking?” the trooper asked the teen, all caught on body-worn camera footage.

While the trooper issued a ticket for reckless operation, he didn’t complete the stop until reminding the teen of the dangers while being behind the wheel.

“I care about you,” the trooper, who told the visibly-emotional teen that he attended the same high school, said. “I don’t want to see anything happen to you; that’s the last thing I want to see, is something happen to you.”

The trooper continued, saying there are a number of things that could go wrong while behind the wheel, especially at high rates of speed where he said there is ‘zero reactionary gap’ in case something happens.

“You’re driving a 4,000-pound missile, essentially,” the trooper said. “It’s a big responsibility and you’re taking your life and everyone else on the road in your hands when you drive like that.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’

Latest News

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo expecting new baby gorilla
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo expecting new baby gorilla
Northeast Ohio teen caught driving at speeds over 110 mph
Northeast Ohio teen caught driving at speeds over 110 mph
Garth Sullivan and Tara Diepenhorst
Lorain County parents charged in child abuse case involving 2-year-old twins
OSHP arrest Cleveland woman after chase on ATV
OSHP arrest Cleveland woman after chase on ATV (video)