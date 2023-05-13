Northeast Ohio weather: Mother’s Day weekend weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s scattered showers will be coupled with highs in the low 70s.

Tonight will be dry and seasonable with lows in the low 50s.

Mothers” Day skies will include more clouds than sun with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Fair skies Sunday night will allow lows in the mid 40s.

Sunshine on Monday will accompany highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Mainly sunny skies on Tuesday include highs in the mid to upper 70s.

