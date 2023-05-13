2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

One dead as tornado hits south Texas town near the Gulf coast

The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado...
The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado that caused damage but no reported deaths.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ISABEL, Texas (AP) — At least one person was killed when a tornado struck a town on the Gulf coast near the southernmost tip of Texas, damaging dozens of homes and knocking down power lines early Saturday, authorities said.

At least 10 people were also hospitalized, two in critical condition, said Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen. The storm hit the unincorporated community of Laguna Heights near South Padre Island at about 4 a.m.

Hushen said there are “multiple minor injuries” such as cuts and bruises. The tornado “caused significant damage to residences ... we have 40-60 damaged homes,” some heavily damaged, he said.

National Weather Service investigators at the scene have confirmed it was a tornado and are working to determine the wind speed and strength, Hushen said.

“We don’t quite have wind speed yet because there’s not a sensor over there, to exactly measure it,” weather service meteorologist Angelica Soria said. “(Investigators) can assess how strong the winds were based on how far things were thrown or what kind of damage was done.”

The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado that caused damage but no reported deaths,

“We did see some rotation on radar. So that’s what prompted a tornado warning,” Soria said.

The area is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of the U.S.-Mexico border at Brownsville and is not prone to tornadic active, although this spring has been active, Soria said.

“We did have a tornado warning just north of this area a couple of weeks ago, but we were not able to confirm that tornado even though it was radar indicated,” Soria said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 2nd, is the day people need to decide to stay with FirstEnergy, see if they will be scooped...
To avoid FirstEnergy doubling your cost of electricity the deadline is May 2, sort of
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday arrested 10 men in connection to...
10 arrested in North Olmsted human trafficking sting, including former superintendent
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
The Yeckley family made their own graduation signs after they said Mentor High School refused...
Mentor Schools ‘5th Year Senior’ prohibited from participating in graduation ceremonies
Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found safe after seeking help at convenience store
Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, says kidnappers ‘tried to burn her alive’

Latest News

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo expecting new baby gorilla
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo expecting new baby gorilla
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen in a car during a visit at a military air base...
Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican
Northeast Ohio teen caught driving at speeds over 110 mph
Northeast Ohio teen caught driving at speeds over 110 mph (video)
Northeast Ohio teen caught driving at speeds over 110 mph
Northeast Ohio teen caught driving at speeds over 110 mph