OSHP arrest Cleveland woman after chase on ATV (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new videos from their arrest last week of a 22-year-old Cleveland woman who led troopers on a chase while driving an ATV.

Sgt. Bridget Matt said the chase started at approximately 7:54 p.m. on May 5 after an OSHP helicopter spotted someone driving the ATV on Donald Avenue near E. 72nd Street in the city’s St. Clair Superior neighborhood.

Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol

Matt said the stop was a part of an initiative called Operation “Take Over the Streets”.

Matt said a trooper on the ground located the four-wheeler and attempted to pull the driver over, which is when the woman fled from the scene.

Officials said the helicopter followed the woman, who abandoned the ATV and ran before another vehicle picked up the suspect.

The helicopter directed troopers while following the suspect to another home, where she was arrested.

Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol

Troopers confirmed Jashawna Peterson, 22 of Cleveland, was charged with failure to comply, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.