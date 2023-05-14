4 people rescued in boat fire near Catawba Island

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - A good Samaritan helped four people aboard a boat that caught fire Sunday morning on Lake Erie, according to United States Coast Guard officials.

Thick, black smoke could be seen coming from the lake. Officials said they received a report of a 25-foot vessel on fire near Catawba Island.

All four passengers who were on the boat were uninjured and transported to Gem Beach by the Coast Guard.

