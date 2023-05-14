Cleveland Police: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are dead and a third is in the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland Sunday morning, according to police.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the shooting happened at around 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. 76th Street, in the city’s St. Clair Superior neighborhood.

Police found two victims, both women, dead at the scene and a third who was shot in the buttocks.

EMS transported the third victim to University Hospitals, where their condition remains unknown.

The victims found dead have not been identified.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.