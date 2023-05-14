2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police: 4 killed, 1 hurt in 3 different overnight shootings

By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police responded to three different shootings between Saturday night and Sunday morning that left four people dead and a fifth injured.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the first shooting happened at around 10 p.m. in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the head, who later died after being transported to University Hospitals.

Police responded to a second shooting at 3 a.m. on Sunday in the city’s St. Clair Superior neighborhood.

Police found two women dead at the scene, while a third victim was hospitalized after sustaining a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

A third shooting brought police to the city’s Bellaire Puritas neighborhood, also at around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Cleveland EMS officials found a man, who police said is around 35 years old, dead at the scene after being shot in the head.

Officials have not identified the four victims.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

