Cleveland Police: Man fatally shot in Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched an investigation following a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the shooting happened at approximately 10 p.m. near E. 88th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

Police found the man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officials said EMS transported the man, who police said was around 40 years old, to University Hospitals where he died from his injuries.

The victim has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

