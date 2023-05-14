Cleveland Police: Man shot to death in city’s Bellaire Puritas neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a man fatally shot in Cleveland Sunday morning.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said police found the body at approximately 3 a.m. in the 13000 block of St. James Avenue, in the city’s Bellaire Puritas neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS officials declared the man, who police say is 35 years old, dead at the scene.

Officials have not identified the victim.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

